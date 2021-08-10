Fundamentun LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.4% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 205,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. 1,934,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,147,549. The firm has a market cap of $267.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $46.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

