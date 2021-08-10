Fundamentun LLC Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 69,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,021. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.