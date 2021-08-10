Fundamentun LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

