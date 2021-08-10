Fundamentun LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,407,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.07. 92,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,393. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $229.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

