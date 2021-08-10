Fundamentun LLC Buys 818 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $444.66. The stock had a trading volume of 142,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,128. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $444.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

