Fundamentun LLC Buys 2,789 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 216,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

