Fundamentun LLC Buys 234 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $111.13. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,977. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.13.

