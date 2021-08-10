Fundamentun LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 89.2% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,562. The company has a market capitalization of $320.96 billion, a PE ratio of -70.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.75. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.