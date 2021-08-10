Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $559,004.45 and approximately $291,718.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00137378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00146325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,992.21 or 1.00099436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.60 or 0.00769591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,789,802 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,273 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

