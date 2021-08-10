Function X (FX) Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Function X has a market capitalization of $77.80 million and $1.06 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,975.93 or 1.00063991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00030373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00067701 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 221,720,773 coins and its circulating supply is 208,725,302 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.