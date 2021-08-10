Function X (FX) Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Function X has a market capitalization of $77.80 million and $1.06 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,975.93 or 1.00063991 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00030373 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006744 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00067701 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012261 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.