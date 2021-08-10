Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $13.24

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $14.02. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 16,017 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile
(NYSE:YMM
)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $14.02. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 16,017 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000.
About Full Truck Alliance
(NYSE:YMM
)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.