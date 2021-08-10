Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $13.24

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $14.02. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 16,017 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.