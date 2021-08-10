FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,587,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,529,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 5.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.26. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.