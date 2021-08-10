FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stake Lifted by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,459 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises about 2.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

FSK traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. 44,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.