Fruth Investment Management Sells 400 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 1.0% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Sysco by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sysco by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of -155.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.