Fruth Investment Management Sells 300 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. The Hershey makes up approximately 1.7% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Hershey by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hershey by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 82,099 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in The Hershey by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.75.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

