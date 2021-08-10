Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 498.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MUSA traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,809. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

