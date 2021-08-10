Fruth Investment Management Buys New Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 112,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $854.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.61.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.