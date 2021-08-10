Fruth Investment Management Buys 9,700 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMST. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

TMST traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

