FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FRP were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FRP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FRP by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in FRP by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.72. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

