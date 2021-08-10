Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 40.36%.

Shares of FRHC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freedom stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Freedom were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

