Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.07 per share for the quarter.

FNV stock opened at C$194.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$37.19 billion and a PE ratio of 49.94. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$211.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$186.60.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.48.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.