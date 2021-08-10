Fragasso Group Inc. Has $8.41 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 1.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $410.70. 1,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $420.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.70.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

