Fragasso Group Inc. Has $4.45 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,036 shares of company stock valued at $699,423. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.87. 60,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,299. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.25.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

