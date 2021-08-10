Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 276 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.49. 11,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,347. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $243.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

