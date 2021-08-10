Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 160,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,228. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $119.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.