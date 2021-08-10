Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 7.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $173.47. 140,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,536,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.40 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

