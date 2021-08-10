Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in 3M by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in 3M by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in 3M by 6.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.64. The company had a trading volume of 40,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,405 shares of company stock worth $2,258,067. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.