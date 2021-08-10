Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $748,000 Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after buying an additional 706,684 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after buying an additional 641,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 37,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,336. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

