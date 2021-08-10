Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,771 Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,299,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUFF stock remained flat at $$35.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $35.18.

