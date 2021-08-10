Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,125 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.20. 120,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

