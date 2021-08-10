Flux 24-Hour Volume Reaches $310,350.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $18.49 million and $310,350.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00280938 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00129706 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00143252 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001893 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 183,264,335 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

