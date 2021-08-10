Flow (FLOW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $354.16 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $22.96 or 0.00050117 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $354.16 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00045740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00155917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00147117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.09 or 0.99758970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00817015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

