Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $135.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price increased by Barclays from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.53.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $76,925,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 772,467 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $41,868,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.