Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FND. raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of FND opened at $120.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $103,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

