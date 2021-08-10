FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE FLT opened at $262.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,516,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,072,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 204,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

