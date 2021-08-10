Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.45.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

NYSE FVRR opened at $178.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.23 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.08. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fiverr International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.