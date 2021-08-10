Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as low as C$0.50. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 702,118 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a current ratio of 18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$322.15 million and a P/E ratio of -23.81.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.