First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.62. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.