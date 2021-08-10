First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 120.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $1,609,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.60. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,957. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

