First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Gap Down to $202.76

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $202.76, but opened at $195.14. First Republic Bank shares last traded at $197.62, with a volume of 13,989 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

