First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 172 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.61. The company had a trading volume of 60,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,016. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $154.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

