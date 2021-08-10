First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $42.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIBK. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

