First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $13,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 211,510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,677,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

FCF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.