First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCXXF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

