First Advantage (FA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FA opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

