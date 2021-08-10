FireEye’s (FEYE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $19.00 price target on the information security company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.70.

FEYE opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $59,837,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FireEye by 127.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 3,921.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 417,514 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 407,131 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

