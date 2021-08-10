FinNexus (FNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $952.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 180.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $689,721.45 and $952.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 174.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.27 or 0.00839293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00106959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00041679 BTC.

FinNexus is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

