Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Increased to $19.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.21.

FDUS opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $432.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.13. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

