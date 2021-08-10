Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.74 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.660-$1.690 EPS.

FIS traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $133.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,891. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.37.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.94.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

