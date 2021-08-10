FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at SVB Leerink

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 66.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

